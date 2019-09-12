As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Page Arthur B Trimmed Its Position by $330,528; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $380,000

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 22,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 4.74M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 55,802 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 50,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 344,530 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 130,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avedro Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 147,290 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 38,592 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Guggenheim Lc stated it has 37,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 18,840 shares stake. Clark Cap Mgmt invested in 275,932 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Co holds 1,070 shares. Amer Int Grp reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 322,649 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 823,061 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 7,438 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 30,672 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $276,160 worth of stock was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210 on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62M. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.