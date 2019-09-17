As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased by $557,040 Its Holding; Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Integre Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213.13. About 1.52 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 406,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.54M, down from 408,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $275.15. About 1.96 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,022 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Metals Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. stock futures tick lower as Fed policy meeting looms – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Stocks to Play After Trade Talks Are Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: CME Increases Spot-Monthly BTC Futures, CF Benchmarks Recognized by EU Benchmarks Regulation, tZero (NASDAQ: $OSTK) Partners with BLOQ FLIX – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.05 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $6.67M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

