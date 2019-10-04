As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Oz Management LP Cut by $57.96 Million Its Position; Waters (WAT) Position Lifted by Martin Currie Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 60,524 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, up from 56,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $226.03. About 22,011 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.46 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $271.46. About 306,919 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares to 72,497 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust reported 1,468 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 116,352 shares. Earnest Limited Liability has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 92,197 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 5.36 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 144,010 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 169 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt holds 5,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 99,208 shares. Generation Management Llp has invested 0.47% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Personal reported 6,801 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 10,391 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 14,340 shares. Accredited Investors Inc reported 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.54M shares. 5.44M are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Llc. Nbt Bank N A Ny invested in 1,228 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.27% or 385,226 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 261,404 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Management invested in 231,026 shares. 690,579 were reported by Tcw Group Inc. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 7,341 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 4.56M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 10,932 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp owns 40,500 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 115,937 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 42,300 shares to 269,400 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put).

