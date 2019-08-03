As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $313,725 Its Holding; Agf Investments Has Lifted Holding in Centene Corp. (CNC) by $33.19 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 626,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.91M, up from 671,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 29,400 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 5,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,366 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc..

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,964 shares. Allstate owns 23,814 shares. Ameriprise has 5.11 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 4,463 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 168,000 shares. Pointstate LP stated it has 379,188 shares. International invested in 0.16% or 6.83M shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Savant Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 21,888 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap accumulated 107,061 shares. Rudman Errol M stated it has 9.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 220,748 shares. Kames Cap Public Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,219 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 10,655 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,213 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx invested in 22,799 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) has invested 7.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us State Bank De accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Heritage Management accumulated 175,793 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Capital Limited Company invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Tru Limited Com accumulated 106,194 shares. Churchill Management owns 44,682 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 42,643 are owned by Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).