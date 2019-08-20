As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.97 Million; Ntv Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Portland Advsr Ltd holds 15,102 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviva Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation owns 157,994 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc reported 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 26,043 shares. Welch Grp Lc, a Alabama-based fund reported 24,577 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Coast Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 73,447 shares. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,705 shares. 727,714 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd. Maine-based Bar Harbor Services has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ima Wealth invested in 17,479 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 35,116 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services has invested 2.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisor Lc reported 24,295 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 84,632 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Lc. Zweig has invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motco owns 132 shares. Papp L Roy And invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Columbus Circle reported 273,349 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 4,560 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 2.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 261 shares. Captrust owns 24,086 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alps Inc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Diversified Commerce has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raub Brock Mgmt LP stated it has 4.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington Bank invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

