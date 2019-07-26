As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.42 Million; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Increased by $17.55 Million Its Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 52,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 769,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.29M, down from 822,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.35. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.38M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 1,106 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd reported 87,728 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares. Cumberland Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter Trust Communications invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,772 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 17,190 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has 723,313 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,850 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Com reported 39,270 shares. 5,311 are owned by Cahill Finance Incorporated. Nbt Bancshares N A invested in 1,372 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,130 shares. Academy Mgmt Tx holds 9.5% or 174,040 shares in its portfolio.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 96,849 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $144.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).