As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Stake; Longwood Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Immunomedics (IMMU)

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.67M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares with value of $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN.