As Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 170,954 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, up from 167,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 1.27M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $281.38. About 2.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt has invested 2.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ww holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22.77M shares. Raymond James And Associates has 845,725 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 541,523 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 2.96% or 3.19 million shares. Leuthold Gp Llc has 48,967 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 183,929 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,502 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 0.68% or 352,001 shares. The California-based Ssi Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell Comml Bank owns 2,227 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 367,017 shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $604.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).