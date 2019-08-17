As Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Share Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Position by $9.64 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 127,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.71 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 37,071 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Management Ny owns 1.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,560 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt stated it has 300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corp holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 246,595 shares. Btim has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.65M shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md has 1,125 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. National Pension Service accumulated 914,366 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 4,239 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,756 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67 million. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

