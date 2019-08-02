As Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Vantage Investment Partners Decreased by $9.64 Million Its Position; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Raised Toll Brothers (TOL) Position by $5.74 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $268.61. About 3.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 159,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 631,008 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 million, up from 471,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 557,787 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0.84% or 9,568 shares. 5,076 are held by Caprock Group. Intrust State Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 6,062 shares. Synovus reported 0.14% stake. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 643 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,895 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 419,314 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 19,255 shares. Alleghany Corporation De has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Apg Asset Nv reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citigroup reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Veritas Management (Uk) Ltd invested in 7.38% or 101,027 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,250 shares. 20,927 were accumulated by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 35,330 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $52.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 105,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,741 shares, and cut its stake in Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC).

