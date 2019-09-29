As Mastercard Cos (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hexavest Increased Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cos (MA) by 51.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 152,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 448,394 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.61M, up from 295,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,351 shares to 249,888 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aust & Nz Bank Grp by 32,805 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caltex Australia by 40,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,045 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Ckr (NYSE:XEL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.