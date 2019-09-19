As Mastercard Com (MA) Market Value Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stake by $7.93 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Com (MA) by 182.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.90M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 1.15 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evercore Wealth Limited holds 491,409 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Lc holds 259,468 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept accumulated 5,795 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 9,254 were accumulated by Scott Selber. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 16,030 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 788 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,820 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huber Mngmt accumulated 48,350 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,341 shares. Tokio Marine Asset stated it has 88,150 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,881 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 805 shares. 3,081 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares to 24,975 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $2.20 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 38,264 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 1,058 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 3,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 45,503 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 5.43% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 114,532 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.08% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 3,088 shares. 876,192 are held by Northern. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 43,612 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 42,715 shares. Natl Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 988 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability owns 24,400 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.68M for 89.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.