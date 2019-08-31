As Mastercard Class A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $913,915; Discovery (DISCK) Holder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37 million, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc analyzed 74,988 shares as the company's stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 80,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $127.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.