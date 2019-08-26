As Mastercard Class A (MA) Market Value Rose, Interocean Capital Lowered Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Loews Corp

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 14,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 17,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $275.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 5.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP reported 116,462 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bb&T Securities Llc owns 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 159,802 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.03% or 1,471 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 13,764 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,043 shares. Jennison Ltd Com stated it has 3.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Ptnrs Lc owns 89,367 shares. Fiduciary Finance Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.56% or 22,799 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 54,065 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 18,448 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 185,100 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Duncker Streett holds 2.91% or 53,552 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Van Eck owns 20,502 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 3,324 shares to 234,208 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest holds 1.58M shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs owns 3,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,781 shares. 143,090 are held by Merian Global (Uk). 129,514 were reported by Salzhauer Michael. 48,371 were reported by Rench Wealth Mngmt. Private Grp owns 2.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 426,546 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Company Il holds 2.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 245,926 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 78,692 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Security Natl Trust Company has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 517,324 shares. Cap Int Investors has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 83,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).