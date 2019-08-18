As Mastercard Cl (MA) Shares Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Holding; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Raised Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $568,422

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (MA) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 120,997 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 114,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 56,257 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Hl Services owns 187,100 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Germain D J Company invested in 11,588 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management owns 41,885 shares. Parkside Bank And invested in 6,548 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,646 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 970 shares. 21,754 were reported by Motco. Page Arthur B invested in 3.32% or 19,178 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelton Cap holds 1,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Goelzer Management has 0.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,407 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,158 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62 million. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,672 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 50,015 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Company invested in 72,002 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utd Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 14,265 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 333,036 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,047 shares. Moreover, Cypress Limited Liability (Wy) has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.86% or 257,537 shares. 792,316 are owned by Chevy Chase Inc. Wells Fargo Mn reported 4.65M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd owns 421 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc reported 0.32% stake.

