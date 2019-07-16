As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Rose, Twin Capital Management Has Lifted by $932,950 Its Stake; Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Position in Enbridge (ENB)

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,960 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.42M, up from 86,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,245 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 205,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.40M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 59,675 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,066 were accumulated by Rosenbaum Jay D. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.79 million shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.22% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 40.44 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.57% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,138 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citigroup holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 300,084 shares. 250 were reported by Sageworth Tru Co. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Yhb accumulated 3,435 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.92% or 690,014 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 22,075 shares in its portfolio.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares to 5,440 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,050 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,567 shares to 199,073 shares, valued at $51.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 92,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EWQ).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Lazy Retirees: Earn Passive Income of $5000/Year for Life With These 3 Top Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge eases oil volume requirements for Mainline pipeline – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Isn’t Like Other Midstream Firms – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.