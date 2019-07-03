As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Boston Advisors Lifted Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Raised by $5.76 Million Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 11,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,728 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 76,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.57. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 2.68M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 12,469 shares to 7,798 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 88,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,594 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Capital Short Term Hi (SJNK).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.20 million were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cullinan Inc invested in 4,015 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 640 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Temasek Holdg (Private) Limited reported 2.35% stake. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 217,105 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 0.07% or 2,121 shares. Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chilton Cap Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,563 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 102,662 shares. Boston Family Office Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,464 shares. 5.47 million were accumulated by Legal General Public Ltd Co. Barnett And has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589.

