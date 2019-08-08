As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $401,850; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Kensico Capital Management Cut Position by $24.96 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 47,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.85. About 2.38 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 213,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.22 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 13.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares to 21,565 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation has invested 1.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 150,821 shares. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 18,363 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 194 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx holds 9.5% or 174,040 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel has 1.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshfield Assoc accumulated 456,007 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Trb Advsr LP invested in 13.74% or 195,000 shares. Smithfield Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axiom Invsts Lc De holds 11,603 shares. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). North Star Management holds 11,357 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. 526,511 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

