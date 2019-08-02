As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $426,760; Capwealth Advisors Position in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Trimmed by $525,200

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 180,449 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, down from 182,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 62,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

