As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Holding

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc analyzed 1,710 shares as the company's stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 47,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,040 shares to 25,980 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,876 were accumulated by First Natl Trust. Steadfast LP has 1.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 382,542 shares. Coatue Limited Co reported 2.11 million shares or 5.5% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 67,459 shares. 100 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 110,821 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 38,512 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 170,080 shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.54% or 10,888 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 0.18% or 7,571 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,272 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 200,553 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson LP has invested 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Endurance Wealth Management owns 90 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr reported 202,851 shares. Moreover, Cape Ann Fincl Bank has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Inv Research Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 13,822 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.91% or 126,918 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Company De accumulated 838,775 shares. Boston And accumulated 73,063 shares. 2,200 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Cutter And Com Brokerage invested in 0.36% or 10,598 shares. Btim Corp invested in 2.84% or 1.77 million shares. 39,652 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il reported 955,971 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 56,232 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap Management reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 41,928 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY).