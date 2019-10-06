As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Stake; As Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 3,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 54,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.35M, down from 57,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 103,377 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $5.00 million for 12.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 507,966 shares to 879,141 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 616,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,153 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 221,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,771 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 33,295 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 26,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Minerva Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group reported 1.45 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 21,163 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 30,197 shares. Eam Invsts Llc, California-based fund reported 92,351 shares. Earnest Prns has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Sei Investments holds 56,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 37,733 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,700 activity. On Thursday, August 15 Sadlowski Dennis bought $14,000 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,182 shares to 118,268 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 55,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).