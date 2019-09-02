As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Position; Middleton & Co Cut Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $385,000

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 641,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 billion, down from 8.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Gru invested in 1,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 235,434 shares. Virginia-based Davenport has invested 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 782,675 were accumulated by Value Advisers Lc. 1,923 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel. Boys Arnold And Incorporated holds 0.18% or 5,074 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 549,932 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.35% or 8,580 shares. Orrstown Inc accumulated 3,402 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd Liability holds 383,471 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 155,650 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,485 shares. 2,933 were accumulated by Plante Moran Finance Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Ltd Com has 1,222 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 1,188 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc Inc reported 9,160 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burney Com reported 113,274 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 5,518 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% or 4,556 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Int Inc reported 249,883 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 68,176 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

