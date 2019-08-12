As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Share Value Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Raised Position; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Stake

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 435,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.60M, up from 433,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $273.32. About 877,139 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 68,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.02 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 52,200 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 636 shares to 862 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH) by 3,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,465 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,065 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howard Hughes Med Institute invested in 20,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.96 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management accumulated 19,174 shares. Cordasco Financial reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 13,419 shares. Skylands Ltd reported 1,850 shares. Charter Company owns 14,557 shares. Coho Partners has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 231,576 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 1,745 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 4.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Ltd holds 0.26% or 2,285 shares.

