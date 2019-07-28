As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Its Holding by $481,045; Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Position in Lam Research (LRCX) as Stock Value Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,442 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.36 million, down from 156,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,607 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.69M, down from 448,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. 2,050 Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares with value of $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,014 shares. Conning accumulated 3,123 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.02% or 6,713 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Crosslink Cap owns 75,621 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 131 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,350 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associates Inc has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Finance In owns 130 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc accumulated 22,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 11,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,450 shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 76,410 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 365,110 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,428 shares to 40,908 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 467,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares to 494,410 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 22,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 8,531 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 1.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 758,835 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.59% or 942,486 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savant Capital Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hanson Doremus Invest invested in 0.01% or 80 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.27% or 18,448 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 47,051 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 11,975 shares. Condor holds 16,965 shares. Braun Stacey has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.