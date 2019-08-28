As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Share Value Rose, United American Securities Trimmed Its Position by $1.84 Million; Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Holding Boosted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $277.23. About 1.15M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 47,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 529,681 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 481,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 5.56 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd reported 46,322 shares stake. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1,600 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Company, Maine-based fund reported 90 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc holds 94 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 6.68% or 178,058 shares in its portfolio. One Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,065 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 13,474 shares. Consulate Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited holds 43,759 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Harvey Cap Mngmt has 1.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,045 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.72% or 456,982 shares in its portfolio. Ems Capital LP reported 364,580 shares stake. First Fin In holds 0.15% or 856 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124,345 shares to 134,345 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 92,762 shares to 14,459 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,497 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited reported 986,998 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 10,257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 20.28M shares stake. Moreover, State Street has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 98.62M shares. Washington National Bank reported 0.67% stake. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New York-based Cv Starr And Inc has invested 4.78% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.61M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Colony Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 11,528 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.42% or 248,882 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.07% or 114,016 shares. Motco holds 3,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 298,782 shares.