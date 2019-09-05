As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $1.84 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Value Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Upped by $1.24 Million Its Position

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $291.4. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 162.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $10.18 during the last trading session, reaching $425.82. About 401,290 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES $335 MLN OF SHARE REPURCHASES; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment reported 41,971 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 0.19% or 7,265 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has 1.7% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 13,592 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or has invested 2.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fil holds 0.28% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 416,673 shares. Clearbridge Investments stated it has 1.79 million shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,037 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 22,422 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). New York-based Beech Hill Advisors has invested 2.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 2,246 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 529 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A owns 22,467 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 0.06% or 1,744 shares. 13,611 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).