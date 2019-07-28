As Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Holding by $1.71 Million; Seatown Holdings Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 48,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 51,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares to 50,784 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).