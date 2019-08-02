As Mastercard A (MA) Share Value Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Holding by $446,500; As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Price Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 171,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 608,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48 million, down from 779,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 681,154 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 75,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, down from 77,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $269.16. About 676,970 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 131,905 shares to 159,905 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 675,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.10M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

