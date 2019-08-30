As Mastercard A (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased Its Stake; As Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Valuation Declined, Holder New South Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.95 Million Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 75,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, down from 77,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $280.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.69 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 261,563 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 144,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 7,149 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.72% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). First Advisors Lp reported 482,349 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 3,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,700 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0% or 97 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 24 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 35,180 shares. Cove Street Limited holds 13,415 shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “August Portfolio Update – We’re Back To Buyin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares to 392,528 shares, valued at $71.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $68.03M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Seabridge Invest Advsr has 5,098 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 8,350 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 945,560 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 2.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 19,961 shares. 844,408 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Melvin Cap Lp owns 1.35M shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 363,693 shares. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc reported 15,803 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has invested 9.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas-based Hodges Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.