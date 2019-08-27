As Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Shares Rose, Scopus Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $5.44 Million; Now (DNOW) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Position by $715,000 as Shares Declined

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 130.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 113,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 201,945 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 179,423 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin reported 121,100 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 9,400 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 28,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited reported 11,480 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Addison Capital reported 0.29% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 172,700 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 99,654 shares. 71,914 were reported by Invesco. Pnc Serv Group Inc has 21,002 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 69,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 1.14M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0.17% stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 1.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Llc owns 0.09% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 33,700 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.32% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,000 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,474 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 167 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 646 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0.03% or 208,296 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.32% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 3.89M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 92,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 0.42% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,920 shares. Corbyn Mngmt Inc Md reported 253,374 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 295,928 shares stake. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 59,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Century Inc accumulated 23,309 shares.