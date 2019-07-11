As Mastec (MTZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Holding by $12.24 Million; As Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose, Brahman Capital Has Decreased Holding by $26.25 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 84,307 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 98,675 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was sold by Zukerman Amit on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deccan Value Investors LP invested in 1.70 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,227 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Blackrock reported 5.61M shares. Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Invesco Ltd invested in 1.02M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Century Companies Inc owns 1.25M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Capital Management LP reported 5.67% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 36 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Regions Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Shelton Cap holds 269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.36M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

