As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tygh Capital Management Cut Its Position; First United Bank Trust Upped Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Valuation Rose

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03 million shares traded or 39.88% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 10,730 shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,811 shares. Korea Investment holds 150,345 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 26 shares. 9,545 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 6,839 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 95,330 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank reported 91,421 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 418,727 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com reported 69,082 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Us invested in 0.45% or 864,954 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 13,698 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 180,345 shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Llc has 834,245 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 37,363 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 198,405 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.99% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 39,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 78,836 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 760,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock.