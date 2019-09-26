As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Value Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Holding by $13.71 Million; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 268,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 677,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.89M, down from 945,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 554,949 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6.40 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.17% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 153 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 172 shares. Gideon Capital reported 10,412 shares stake. 3.33 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kamunting Street Management LP stated it has 6.23% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 110 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 523,377 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 1,476 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Hourglass Cap Limited Com has 336,409 shares. American Intll Grp has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 40,789 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 143,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.32 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.