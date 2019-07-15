As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Holding; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered by $17.38 Million Its Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.68. About 852,712 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 187,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.95M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 182,714 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 94,114 shares to 89,480 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,963 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec added to Stifel Select List – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 16,945 shares. Rmb Mngmt has 0.1% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 86,284 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 115,300 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 180,345 shares. American Intll invested in 162,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 78,836 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.21% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 51,136 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,530 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 6,166 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp owns 44,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com invested in 0.01% or 6,763 shares. The New York-based Daruma Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.00 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 62,920 were reported by Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Central Comml Bank has 1.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 35,429 shares. 2,209 are held by American Economic Planning Adv. Federated Pa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 449 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp. Ent Fincl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware reported 174,664 shares. 27,674 are owned by Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. 2,044 were accumulated by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc. 62,021 were reported by Novare Cap Lc. Stewart Patten Limited Liability accumulated 2.37% or 81,627 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated stated it has 30,775 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Girard Partners Limited has 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,031 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.