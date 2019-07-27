As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Credit Agricole S A Cut Holding by $1.83 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Novagold Res (NG) by $2.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.05M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 38,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,942 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, down from 162,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 446,216 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51,550 shares to 151,550 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.16M for 11.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 714,968 shares. Robecosam Ag has 3,400 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.06% or 555,513 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 5,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 108 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 910,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Nv invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The Massachusetts-based Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma has invested 0.75% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,387 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 2,712 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 266 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 43,354 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).