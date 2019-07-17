As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Advisors Asset Management Decreased by $484,512 Its Stake; Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,857 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 46,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 276,522 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.53% or 744,288 shares in its portfolio. 127 are held by Moody State Bank Division. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Coe Cap Lc stated it has 3% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 3,737 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 10,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 405,585 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 369,802 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. 115,300 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 440,878 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 936,034 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,140 are held by Oberweis Asset Incorporated.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.14 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,471 shares to 50,662 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boltwood reported 36,392 shares. Fiduciary Commerce accumulated 208,135 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Carlson Cap Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,747 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc has 3,779 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability owns 20,976 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,296 shares. Harbour Inv Management Lc invested in 9,819 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lipe Dalton has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fca Tx has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accredited Investors invested in 0.11% or 4,578 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Foster & Motley has 0.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,313 shares.

