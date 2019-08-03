As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $12.24 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Gradient Investments Cut Its Position by $9.58 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 108,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1,702 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38 million shares traded or 659.36% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 155,488 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 120,542 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 730,185 shares. Sei has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 477,896 shares stake. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 80,037 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Llc accumulated 12,389 shares. 8,148 are owned by Park Corporation Oh. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 88,602 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.30M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 164,349 shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Mngmt. Davenport Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 806,664 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 27,919 shares to 28,159 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

