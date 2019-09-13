As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Falcon Point Capital Lifted Holding; J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Position in Navistar Intl New (NAV) by $20.09 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 86,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 79,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 851,727 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 590,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 182,511 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 773,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 742,448 shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN SAYS IT CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWS INVESTMENT IN NAVISTAR; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 08/03/2018 – Truck maker Navistar’s revenue rises nearly 15 pct; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 225,402 shares to 643,568 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,146 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 940,283 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns invested in 1.48% or 385,205 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 113,639 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 446,927 shares. Peconic Lc stated it has 44.78% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 739,329 were reported by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 13,040 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 136,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp invested in 0% or 3,297 shares. Thompson Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 8,955 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57M shares. 659,634 were reported by Sterling Management Llc. Bessemer invested in 265 shares. Aperio Lc holds 29,273 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 9,100 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) by 69,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 652,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

