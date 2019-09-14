As Mastec (MTZ) Shares Rose, South Street Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 142,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 76,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 611,544 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares to 76,276 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,037 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

