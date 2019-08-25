As Mastec (MTZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding; Fairfield Bush & Company Decreased Holding in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by $367,200 as Stock Price Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 20,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 3.20M shares traded or 69.68% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 07/03/2018 – BHP VP OF EXPLORATION NIALL MCCORMACK COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO PETER BEAVEN COMMENTS ON SHALE ASSETS IN A WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company's stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21 million, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 515,485 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has 0.13% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mason Street Limited Liability holds 32,748 shares. Invesco has 96,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 11,697 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 228,217 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 2.80 million shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Mgmt holds 0.93% or 180,618 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Lc invested in 79,884 shares or 2.09% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 97,117 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 54,445 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 11,700 shares. Peconic Ltd Liability Corp owns 13.23 million shares or 42.64% of their US portfolio.