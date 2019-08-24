As Mastec (MTZ) Share Price Rose, Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $17.00 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 17,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 493,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.03M, down from 511,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 515,485 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,400 shares. 1.03M are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 274,326 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 56,510 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd holds 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 180,371 shares. Longer Investments reported 17,185 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 68,402 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Lvw Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.64 million shares. Argi Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 14,486 shares. Stralem & Communication owns 89,041 shares. Srb reported 1.88 million shares stake. Rockland invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sigma Counselors has 3,618 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16,678 shares to 295,883 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 3,400 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0% or 16,228 shares in its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 54,445 shares. Element Cap Management Llc has 4,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,478 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma invested in 0.14% or 228,217 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 109,849 shares. Moreover, James Inv Research Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ack Asset Ltd Liability owns 100,000 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,618 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 23,303 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.