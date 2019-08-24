As Mastec (MTZ) Market Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Lowered Holding by $360,576; Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Raised Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 515,485 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 33,896 shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Grp Inc Lp holds 0.63% or 945,978 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 187,205 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us invested in 864,954 shares or 0.45% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 13,698 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 33,700 shares. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 0.42% or 16,920 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 8,576 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 716,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa owns 126,989 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 117,297 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested in 24,596 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 273 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,019 are held by Stifel Financial.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 193,019 shares. Denali Limited Company has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 92,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 15,925 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 186,018 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Invesco Limited accumulated 35,965 shares. Private Tru Na owns 5,616 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp accumulated 20,445 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 89,435 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment has 1,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 81,375 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0% or 4,123 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.