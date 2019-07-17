As Mastec (MTZ) Market Valuation Rose, Principal Financial Group Increased Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ecofin LTD Cut Its Stake by $6.25 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 19,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 886,566 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.64 million, up from 867,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 58,017 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 15.23 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 18,612 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 44,220 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 14,213 shares. Nomura has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 2,610 were accumulated by Pnc Group Inc. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 716,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Foundry Prtn Lc accumulated 51,474 shares. Glenmede Na reported 986,480 shares. Axa accumulated 126,989 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 162,510 shares to 698,863 shares, valued at $70.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,267 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment Mgmt reported 1.89% stake. Oppenheimer & reported 670,134 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tru Communication Of Vermont owns 128,420 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 499,582 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% or 26,476 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 30,238 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.13% or 93,691 shares. Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,086 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 2.79 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 94,606 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.09M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19.35M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 1.09M shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 112,484 shares. 186,750 are owned by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust.