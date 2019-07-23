As Mastec (MTZ) Market Valuation Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Stewart & Patten Co Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Increased by $463,239

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 841,065 shares traded or 29.07% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 17.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8,810 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 0.32% or 5,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.01% or 37,794 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 74,675 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 6,763 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.45% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 32,748 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 123,942 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Falcon Point Ltd stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% stake. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 43,354 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Axa stated it has 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.15 million for 11.62 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Incorporated has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler accumulated 30,682 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,221 are held by First Business Financial Ser Inc. Overbrook Mgmt holds 36,426 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.37% or 45,211 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 93,007 shares. Washington Natl Bank owns 81,133 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Liability owns 20,291 shares. Carderock Capital Inc reported 46,411 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,145 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 198,907 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Alley Lc accumulated 38,849 shares.

