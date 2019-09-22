As Mastec (MTZ) Market Valuation Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $367,200; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Trimmed by $3.88 Million Its Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 67,475 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 74,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.49M shares traded or 73.28% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares to 124,370 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.35M for 9.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,530 were reported by Automobile Association. Hotchkis And Wiley Lc has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.81M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 11,359 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 162 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Com invested in 44.78% or 4.41 million shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 19,575 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,470 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica State Bank reported 35,417 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 64,344 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 209,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Alyeska Grp LP has 0.48% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 677,089 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.32% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 103,500 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,999 were reported by Prelude Capital Limited Com. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 24 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.16% or 33,027 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.72% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.08% or 147,782 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 178,890 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.90 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kbc Grp Nv owns 367,076 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fairfax Fincl Can reported 0.5% stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 394,241 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).