As Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hound Partners Has Cut Stake by $1.11 Million; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Valuation Rose, Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67M, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 25,832 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.67M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, down from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 84,028 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Debuts All-Electric Essentia Concept at New York Show; 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NET PROMOTER SCORE UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 18/04/2018 – Africa Automotive Battery (Flooded, VRLA AGM and VRLA GEL) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Rev $725.8M

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.21M shares to 8.21 million shares, valued at $201.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monro, Inc. (MNRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $30.82M for 19.80 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. The insider Flynn Edward T bought $100,600. $59,820 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by SIMS RYAN S on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has 3,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1.88M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 8,580 shares. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 30,707 shares in its portfolio. Stifel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 48,479 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 46,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moneta Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 149,514 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Advisory invested in 2.67 million shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 402,202 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 149,201 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.02% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 4,686 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 134,582 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 22,574 shares. Brown Advisory has 20,314 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 59,079 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 4,352 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,248 shares. London Communications Of Virginia holds 367,002 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 86,986 shares. Llc reported 8,839 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 194,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).