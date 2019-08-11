As Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Stock Price Rose, Hound Partners Trimmed by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position Maintained by Symmetry Peak Management Llc

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 117,754 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 335,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 79,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,750 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.