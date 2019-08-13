As Masonite Intl (DOOR) Market Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Stake by $5.59 Million; As Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 9,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 82,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 92,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.82 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp (DOOR) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 114,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 620,710 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.97M, up from 506,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 156,567 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

