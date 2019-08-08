As Masimo (MASI) Stock Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.59. About 345,799 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,913 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 3.13M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings owns 22,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 235,712 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The North Dakota-based Bell Natl Bank has invested 1.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.16% or 549,565 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Co reported 12,328 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dorsey And Whitney Trust stated it has 58,027 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 180 shares. Wade G W & invested in 101,435 shares. Franklin Resources owns 8.75M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 45,811 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,016 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares to 39,014 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 16,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,563 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 5,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 69,519 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 269,872 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Keybank Association Oh owns 10,680 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 21 shares. Adirondack Tru Company owns 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 12 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 280,614 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 17,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 33,215 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 386,037 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,782 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,040 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).