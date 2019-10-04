As Masimo (MASI) Stock Rose, Holder Matarin Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $866,096; Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) Stock Price Declined While White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Position by $622,140

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 55,194 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, down from 61,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.53. About 233,775 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 51,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The institutional investor held 79,260 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 131,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Reading Intl Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 66,986 shares traded or 80.99% up from the average. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 28,049 shares to 67,579 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 27,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86M for 51.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares to 10,936 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 93,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.